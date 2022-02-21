FIR Against Sonu Sood For Disobeying Directives, Visiting Poll Booth In Punjab's Moga

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been booked by the Moga Police for campaigning to 'influence votes' for his sister and Congress leader Malvika Sood on polling day. A major controversy broke out on Sunday after Sonu Sood attempted to enter a polling booth in Moga. Since his sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate, this attempt by the Bollywood actor had drawn the ire of authorities and the Moga Police, after a Akali Dal complaint accused him.

The actor's car was confiscated and he was sent home. "Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh had warned. Locals had claimed that they had seen Sood going from one polling booth to another with voting underway. A complaint was also registered against him by Moga's Akali Dal candidate who accused him of 'influencing' voters.

Now as per sources, the Moga Police has registered an FIR after speaking to the EC against Sonu Sood under Section 188 of the IPC, which pertains to 'disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant'. The actor has been booked for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate regarding the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Punjab assembly elections.

Sonu Sood claims he went to investigate 'threat calls'

In his defence, Sonu Sood has claimed that he went to the booth after he found that threat calls were being received at various booths by the opposition. He also singled out Akali Dal for being a part of the conspiracy.

"We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money is being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," Sonu Sood said.

Malvika Sood was inducted into the Congress on January 10, days after Sonu Sood was seen meeting state Congress chief Nvjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. On January 15, the Punjab Congress announced that she will contest the elections from Moga. Canvassing for his sister, Sonu Sood had said that it is the people who pushed her into the 'system' given her social contribution to the constituency.