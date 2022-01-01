Major Setback For Punjab Congress As Lalli Majithia Joins AAP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Amounting a major setback to Punjab Congress, its leader Lalli Majithia has joined Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Punjab General Assembly elections. The association surfaced after Majithia stepped down as chairman of Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (PUNGRAIN).

Punjab Congress leader Lalli Majithia joins hands with Arvind Kejriwal

On December 30, AAP supremo Kejriwal had asserted that there was infighting in the Punjab Congress for the Chief Minister's chair and that the leaders were not bothered about the people. Kejriwal also called the state government 'weak.' On the same day, the party released its sixth list of candidates. In the sixth list, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had named as many as eight candidates.

According to the list of AAP, Amarpal Singh will contest from Sri Hargobindpur and Jasbir Singh will fight from Amritsar West. Jeevanjot Kaur will contest from Amritsar East seat, Gurinder Singh from Amloh, Narinderpal Singh from Fazilka, Preetpal Sharma from Gidderbaha, Sukhvir Singh from Maur, and Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman from Malerkotla.

Escalating his attack on the Congress-ruled government in Punjab, during AAP's "Peace March" in Patiala, Kejriwal stated, "There is a weak government and they (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves for the chief minister's position. The fight for power is underway... We have to oust this government and bring an honest government."

With 8 new additions, the total number of candidates that so far stood at 88, has reached 96. The total number of seats in the Punjab assembly is 114.

Meanwhile, Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday, December 31, joined the AAP in Delhi. Anju who is a social worker had contested on a Congress ticket in the year 2012 and won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor election from Dakshinpuri Extension Ward, reserved for women. She had defeated Arti Devi, her BJP rival, by a margin of 558 votes.