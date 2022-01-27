In a big political churn in Punjab, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday gave an ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi to announce the CM face in the next 7-10 days. Addressing Rahul Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row of a meeting in Jalandhar, Sidhu took to the stage asking the Congress high command to take a decision. Clearing his political intentions, he told the Gandhi scion that he did not want to be kept as a 'showcase horse'.

"Please tell people of Punjab who would lead Congress. Who would implement the agenda? Once you make it clear, I can assure you Congress will win with 70 seats. Give me the power to make a decision, whatever it is, don’t keep me as a showcase horse," said Sidhu.

His demand was echoed by incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi who called Sidhu on stage for a hug and clarified that there was 'no rift' between the two. Hugging the cricketer-turned-politician, Channi urged Rahul Gandhi to announce the CM face and shut down 'Kala Angrez' Arvind Kejriwal.

"Rahul Gandhi Ji, what you have given me, what more can I ask from you? I will lay down my life for Punjab. Our government will stand together and finish mafia raj. But people today are demanding, announce a CM face. I’ll be more than happy whosoever is announced. I don’t want to give 'Kala Angrez' Kejriwal the opportunity to say that they (Congress) don’t have a bridegroom," said Channi.

Responding to the demands of Sidhu and Channi, Rahul Gandhi assured that the decision for the CM face will be taken soon. "We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate," Rahul Gandhi said at the virtual rally.

There is no fight between us. Announce chief minister face for Punjab polls, we (Punjab Congress) will stand united: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said during a gathering where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present pic.twitter.com/c3tkX5S408 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%), and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.