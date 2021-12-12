Navjot Sidhu Vows To Never Be A 'showpiece' For Winning Polls, Pledges Loyalty To Gandhis

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed a rally in Chandigarh on Sunday where he vowed to never be a 'showpiece' and lie to the citizens for electoral gains.

Speaking at the 'Bolda Punjab' event organised in the region, the swashbuckling cricketer stated that he had never demanded anything in his life, including votes. Sidhu added that while he had a role in making three governments in Punjab, he would not be limited to being just a 'showpiece' during election campaigning.

''Responsibility either makes you better or bitter. I have a bitter experience. I had a role in making three governments in Punjab. I was campaigning. But in this system, a good man is made a showpiece. He is only kept for winning elections," said Sidhu. ''I will never be a showpiece.... I will also never lie to the people of Punjab for coming to power. Can anyone say that I have ever lied? Because I have nothing to lose,'' he added.

'They are good people and are not fake': Sidhu on Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

Pledging his commitment to only two people, the PPCC chief heaped praises on Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi saying that they were 'good people' who were far from being fake. Dismissing speculations of eying the chief minister's seat, Navjot Sidhu asserted that he will perform whatever duty is given to him by the party but will never deceive the people of Punjab.

''I am committed to two people. I have seen them from very close and I have complete trust that they are good people and are not fake -- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. I gave my word to them and will stand by it. But I also stand by my words for the welfare of the people of Punjab, not for bringing anyone to power,'' the state Congress chief said.

Punjab Assembly elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.

(With agency inputs)