Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Kejriwal Over His Punjab Model, Calls Him A 'Political Tourist'

Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter and remarked that Kejriwal is a 'Political Tourist'. He slammed Kejriwal for being "absent in Punjab for past 4.5 years" and claiming to have a Punjab model. Sidhu further called the political party's campaign and agenda "a joke on the people of Punjab."

"AAP’s campaign and agenda is a joke on people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model," Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu's tweet comes after AAP state election in-charge Raghav Chadha, who was speaking to the media on Wednesday during his two-day trip to Punjab along with AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had stated Sidhu has no stand, thus there is no need to take his statements seriously.

Chadha's statements came after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sidhu on Tuesday elaborated on his 'Punjab Model' through a press conference stating that it is a way to bring back the income in the state resources from "mafias and corporate moguls."

Raghav Chadha stated that nobody in Punjab speaks about Navjot Singh Sidhu and his party and the high command doesn't take him seriously. Further speaking on defeating the Congress government in Punjab, he said that law and order have been totally shattered in the state under the Congress rule, and now it is time for the Aam Aadmi Party to rise in the state for the people. The AAP leader said that no one from the Punjab government is present in Sidhu's press conferences ever which proves that nobody from his own party takes him seriously. Chadha also informed that AAP's chief ministerial face will be revealed by next week. "A name will be announced by next week and the people will be happy after hearing it," he said.

Unveiling his party's "Punjab Model" ahead of Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance, and asserted that people want to bring his party to power to break the friendly "partnership" between the Badals and the Congress.

