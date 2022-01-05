After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in Punjab, Government of India sources have reacted to the same, slamming the Punjab police as they were the ones who were aware of the Prime Minister's route, and called it the 'single biggest lapse in security of any Indian PM in recent years.'

A GOI source said, "What was witnessed on the flyover was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so-called protestors. Only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM. Never has such police behavior been witnessed. This is the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian PM in recent years."

Major Security Lapse By Punjab Government

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws, PM Modi was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contigency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

The road route was part of contingency discussed during advance security liaison, as per sources. PM's route was not decided by SPG but by the Punjab police, the sources stated. As per protocol, the route is to be secured by the local police. At least 10 minutes before VIP movement, the route is sealed by local police. The Road opening party is supposed to clear the route of all obstructions. However, the Punjab police failed to keep the protocol on all counts.

Image: PTI, Republic World