Punjab CM Channi Avers 'winning Both Seats With Good Margin'; Takes On AAP & Amarinder

Rubbishing AAP's claim, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi affirmed after the end of polling that he is winning from Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur with a comfortable margin. Speaking to the media on February 20, he also took a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal suggesting that he might tender an apology for speaking "lies". Weighing in on Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh's assertion that Congress will be reduced to 20-30 seats, Channi claimed that the former was himself losing from the Amritsar East seat.

Charanjit Singh Channi remarked, "Today, I have mostly been in Chamkaur Sahib. I have been getting news from Bhadaur. I am fighting from two seats. While I was told that I am losing, I want to share the good news that I am winning from both seats with a good margin". Hitting out at former CM Amarinder Singh, he quipped, "Tell him to save his deposit. He will be lucky to save his deposit. He is not winning".

He added, "If AAP comes instead of Congress, there will be no change. Because whichever politician has been rejected seek refuge in AAP. It is not a party of change. It does not have any revolutionary. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not Bhagat Singh's disciple."

Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Congress and AAP contested solo in the 2022 polls, BJP formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, with Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and BSP contesting together.

As per the Election Commission of India, Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 69.65% until 5 pm on Sunday. Out of all the constituencies, Talwandi Sabo recorded the highest voter turnout at 83.67% whereas Amritsar West saw the lowest turnout at 55.10%. As far as districts are concerned, Sri Muktsar Sahib recorded the maximum turnout at 78.47%. The overall voter turnout is still lower than in 2017 when 77.36% of eligible voters exercised their franchise.