In a key development, the Election Commission of India on Monday deferred the date of polling in Punjab by six days. The Assembly elections in the northern state will now be held on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. Parties across the political spectrum including Congress, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, and AAP had sought deferment of polls citing that many SC voters will be traveling to Varanasi on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti which falls on February 16.

The announcement from the poll panel comes just two hours after Republic sources informed about the possible deferment of Punjab elections. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Election Commission held earlier today, to deliberate on the request of the aforesaid parties.

The revised order from the EC states that the decision has been taken in light of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations, which will witness the mobility of a large number of devotees to Varanasi on February 16.

On January 15, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra requesting postponement of the assembly elections.