Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP Leading In 40 Seats; Channi & Sidhu Leading

All 117 seats in Punjab went to the polls in a single phase from 8 am to 6 pm on February 14. The state recorded a turnout of nearly 71.93%, which was the lowest in the last 15 years. While the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government is seeking re-election, exit polls have predicted that AAP will sweep the polls. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8 am onwards.

Punjab Election Result Vote Counting LIVE

08:53 IST, March 10th 2022
AAP leading in 40 seats

As per the latest trends, AAP is now leading on the most number of seats in the Punjab election. AAP is ahead in 40 seats whereas Congress candidates are leading in 36 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 15 and 2 seats each. 

 

08:50 IST, March 10th 2022
Status of key candidates

AAP's Aman Arora- Sunam: LEADING

AAP's Surdev Singh Devman- Nabha: LEADING

Congress' Raj Kumar Verka- Chabbewal- LEADING

BJP's JP Surjit Kumar Jiyani- Fazilka- LEADING

 

08:46 IST, March 10th 2022
SAD ahead in 1 seat as per EC trends

As per the first official trends from the Election Commission of India, Shiromani Akali Dal is leading in one seat.

 

08:42 IST, March 10th 2022
Congress leading on most number of seats

As per the latest trends, Congress is now leading on the most number of seats in the Punjab election. Congress is ahead in 38 seats as against AAP's 35 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 15 and 2 seats each. 

 

08:37 IST, March 10th 2022
Congress ahead in 21 seats

AAP is leading in 33 seats while Congress is a distant second with 21 seats according to the early trends. Meanwhile, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 7 and 2 seats each. 

 

08:33 IST, March 10th 2022
Navjot Sidhu leading in Amritsar East

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East. He is up against SAD general secretary Bikram Majithia and AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

08:31 IST, March 10th 2022
AAP consolidates lead over Congress

AAP is leading in 33 seats while Congress is a distant second with 17 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 5 and 3 seats each. 

 

08:27 IST, March 10th 2022
Sukhbir Badal, Channi leading

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal is leading in the Jalalabad seat. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is ahead in both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats. 

08:26 IST, March 10th 2022
AAP gains lead in Punjab

In early trends, AAP is leading in 19 seats while Congress is a distant second with 13 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 5 and 3 seats each. 

 

08:23 IST, March 10th 2022
Congress-AAP neck-to-neck

In early trends, Congress and AAP are neck-to-neck with 10 seats each whereas the BJP-led alliance and SAD-BSP alliance are ahead in 1 and 2 seats respectively. 

 

08:19 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP-led alliance leading in 1 seat

The BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(S) alliance is now leading in 1 seat, as per early trends.

 

08:15 IST, March 10th 2022
Congress leading in Punjab

In early trends, Congress is leading in 10 seats whereas AAP and SAD-BSP alliance are getting 6 and 3 seats respectively. 

 

08:10 IST, March 10th 2022
Visuals from a counting centre in Moga

Visuals from a counting centre in Moga, Punjab.

 

08:08 IST, March 10th 2022
First trends in, SAD & Congress are leading in 1 seat each

As per the early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress are leading in one seat each.

 

08:03 IST, March 10th 2022
Counting of votes starts

Counting of votes begins in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Watch Arnab and his team present the Election Results 2022 LIVE on Republic TV. In Punjab, as many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state. A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres. Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited.

 

 

07:58 IST, March 10th 2022
Decoration at Bhagwant Mann's residence

At Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, flowers, giant screens and posters of Mann and Kejriwal are being installed. He is the CM face of AAP in the Punjab elections. 

 

 

07:58 IST, March 10th 2022
Navjot Sidhu's residence wears a deserted look

Amid the exit polls showing an AAP sweep in Punjab, the Amritsar residence of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu wore a deserted look. He is contesting from the Amritsar East constituency. 

07:46 IST, March 10th 2022
Punjab BJP's media advisor predicts good result for BJP

Taking to Koo, Punjab BJP's media advisor Jaibans Singh predicted, "Best wishes @BJP4India & @BJPPunjab for election results. Lotus is poised to bloom across the country bringing with it peace & prosperity for all. #BJP holds great respect for #Punjab and #Punjabiat whom it will be honored to serve". 

 

07:44 IST, March 10th 2022
CEC rules out possibility of EVM tampering

Ahead of the election results in 5 states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asserted that there is no question of EVM tampering. This came after the Samajwadi Party levelled allegations over the suspicious transportation of EVMs. 

07:33 IST, March 10th 2022
Sunil Jakhar rues lack of choices in Punjab

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar rued the lack of choices for the voters in the current election. He quipped, "Realistically looking at the choice available to the voters in these elections, without being condescending in any manner, I dare say this wait for a statesman may seem like Waiting for Godot". Jakhar has been miffed with the party leadership after being ignored for the CM's post. 

 

07:27 IST, March 10th 2022
Counting of votes set to begin from 8 am

The counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am. Here are visuals from the counting centre set up in Amritsar.

 

07:24 IST, March 10th 2022
Congress sends special observers to Punjab

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election results, Congress has sent party general secretary Ajay Maken and spokesperson Pawan Khera to the state as special observers. This comes amid a prediction that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will fall well short of the majority mark. 

07:12 IST, March 10th 2022
Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Gurudwara

Prior to the counting of votes, AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at a Gurudwara. Speaking to the media, he predicted that AAP is coming to power this time. He also assured that a lot of pending work will be completed. 

 

07:06 IST, March 10th 2022
Arnab Goswami is LIVE as countdown to results begins

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is LIVE as the final countdown for 5-state Election Results ticks down.

 

06:59 IST, March 10th 2022
Bhagwant Mann leaves from his residence

AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann left from his residence in Sangrur. He did not interact with the media at this juncture.

 

06:54 IST, March 10th 2022
Jalebis being prepared at Mann's residence

In anticipation of his victory, jalebis are being prepared and flower decoration is being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur. 

 

06:52 IST, March 10th 2022
Bhagwant Mann's mother confident of his win

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said that she just visited the Gurudwara. Showering blessings on her son, she exuded confidence in his victory from Dhuri. 

 

06:47 IST, March 10th 2022
Ex-Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu dismisses exit polls

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, ex-Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu dismissed the exit polls predicting an AAP sweep in Punjab. Contending that the same prediction made in 2017 proved to be incorrect, he said that Congress will win with a huge margin. Moreover, he observed that the people of Mohali are like a family to him.

06:40 IST, March 10th 2022
AAP's Raghav Chadha reveals PM ambitions of Kejriwal

In a big statement of intent, AAP's Punjab election co-in-charge Raghav Chadha revealed the Prime Ministerial ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal. He opined, "Arvind Kejriwal is the hope of crores of people. If God is willing and people give an opportunity, he will definitely be seen in a bigger role - that of the Prime Minister - soon. AAP will emerge as a major national political force". 

 

06:31 IST, March 10th 2022
Congress Legislative Party to meet at 5 pm today

Even before the announcement of results, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu declared that the first Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at the PPCC office at 5 pm. He requested all newly elected MLAs to kindly attend the meeting. 

 

