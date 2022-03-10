Quick links:
As per the latest trends, AAP is now leading on the most number of seats in the Punjab election. AAP is ahead in 40 seats whereas Congress candidates are leading in 36 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 15 and 2 seats each.
AAP's Aman Arora- Sunam: LEADING
AAP's Surdev Singh Devman- Nabha: LEADING
Congress' Raj Kumar Verka- Chabbewal- LEADING
BJP's JP Surjit Kumar Jiyani- Fazilka- LEADING
As per the first official trends from the Election Commission of India, Shiromani Akali Dal is leading in one seat.
As per the latest trends, Congress is now leading on the most number of seats in the Punjab election. Congress is ahead in 38 seats as against AAP's 35 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 15 and 2 seats each.
AAP is leading in 33 seats while Congress is a distant second with 21 seats according to the early trends. Meanwhile, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 7 and 2 seats each.
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East. He is up against SAD general secretary Bikram Majithia and AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.
AAP is leading in 33 seats while Congress is a distant second with 17 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 5 and 3 seats each.
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal is leading in the Jalalabad seat. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is ahead in both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.
In early trends, AAP is leading in 19 seats while Congress is a distant second with 13 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 5 and 3 seats each.
In early trends, Congress and AAP are neck-to-neck with 10 seats each whereas the BJP-led alliance and SAD-BSP alliance are ahead in 1 and 2 seats respectively.
The BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(S) alliance is now leading in 1 seat, as per early trends.
In early trends, Congress is leading in 10 seats whereas AAP and SAD-BSP alliance are getting 6 and 3 seats respectively.
Visuals from a counting centre in Moga, Punjab.
As per the early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress are leading in one seat each.
Counting of votes begins in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Watch Arnab and his team present the Election Results 2022 LIVE on Republic TV. In Punjab, as many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state. A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres. Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited.
At Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, flowers, giant screens and posters of Mann and Kejriwal are being installed. He is the CM face of AAP in the Punjab elections.
Amid the exit polls showing an AAP sweep in Punjab, the Amritsar residence of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu wore a deserted look. He is contesting from the Amritsar East constituency.
Taking to Koo, Punjab BJP's media advisor Jaibans Singh predicted, "Best wishes @BJP4India & @BJPPunjab for election results. Lotus is poised to bloom across the country bringing with it peace & prosperity for all. #BJP holds great respect for #Punjab and #Punjabiat whom it will be honored to serve".
Ahead of the election results in 5 states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asserted that there is no question of EVM tampering. This came after the Samajwadi Party levelled allegations over the suspicious transportation of EVMs.
Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar rued the lack of choices for the voters in the current election. He quipped, "Realistically looking at the choice available to the voters in these elections, without being condescending in any manner, I dare say this wait for a statesman may seem like Waiting for Godot". Jakhar has been miffed with the party leadership after being ignored for the CM's post.
The counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am. Here are visuals from the counting centre set up in Amritsar.
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election results, Congress has sent party general secretary Ajay Maken and spokesperson Pawan Khera to the state as special observers. This comes amid a prediction that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will fall well short of the majority mark.
Prior to the counting of votes, AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at a Gurudwara. Speaking to the media, he predicted that AAP is coming to power this time. He also assured that a lot of pending work will be completed.
Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is LIVE as the final countdown for 5-state Election Results ticks down.
AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann left from his residence in Sangrur. He did not interact with the media at this juncture.
In anticipation of his victory, jalebis are being prepared and flower decoration is being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur.
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said that she just visited the Gurudwara. Showering blessings on her son, she exuded confidence in his victory from Dhuri.
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, ex-Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu dismissed the exit polls predicting an AAP sweep in Punjab. Contending that the same prediction made in 2017 proved to be incorrect, he said that Congress will win with a huge margin. Moreover, he observed that the people of Mohali are like a family to him.
In a big statement of intent, AAP's Punjab election co-in-charge Raghav Chadha revealed the Prime Ministerial ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal. He opined, "Arvind Kejriwal is the hope of crores of people. If God is willing and people give an opportunity, he will definitely be seen in a bigger role - that of the Prime Minister - soon. AAP will emerge as a major national political force".
Even before the announcement of results, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu declared that the first Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at the PPCC office at 5 pm. He requested all newly elected MLAs to kindly attend the meeting.
