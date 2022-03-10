Counting of votes begins in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Watch Arnab and his team present the Election Results 2022 LIVE on Republic TV. In Punjab, as many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state. A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres. Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited.

#BREAKING on #March10WithArnab | Counting of votes begins in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa & Manipur. Watch Arnab & Team present the Election Results 2022 #LIVE on Republic TV here - https://t.co/NVUNWzTYuW pic.twitter.com/zVFPaun9cm — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022