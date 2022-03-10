Punjab Elections 2022: Kapil Sharma Congratulates AAP's Bhagwant Mann For His Historic Win

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 saw Aam Aadmi Party take on a trailblazing victory, with its Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann all set to make his mark in the state. AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the party's performance in the state 'revolutionary', quipping that this revolution will take place across the country after Delhi and Punjab.

Lauding Bhagwat Mann's stint in the elections, comedian Kapil Sharma quipped that the former hasn't just won the elections, but also won the heart of Punjab. Sharing a throwback glimpse alongside Mann, Kapil sent his love and respect to the newly elected leader.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 10, The Kapil Sharma Show host dropped a throwback glimpse alongside his wife Ginni Chatrath, as the duo poses with the AAP CM candidate. His caption in Punjabi loosely translates to, "History remembers those who make history. Congratulations to @ bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory. You have not only won the election but the heart of Punjab. I pray to god that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. Big hug. And lots of love and respect." Take a look at the picture"

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Punjab after AAP's maiden victory in the state

Addressing people after the party's victory, Kejriwal quipped, "Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up". He also mentioned, "All of us have to pledge to make a new India today, an India of peace and harmony, where women are safe. An India where everyone has quality education, where children don't have to go to Ukraine for education."

#WATCH | AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "We all love you, Punjab," after his party sweeps #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/hesu9HGyLI — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Kejriwal further congratulated Bhagwant Mann for being the Party's face in Punjab. "We have to be down to earth, they will abuse us, we have to be patient," he remarked, adding that India has to change to become 'no.1 country in the world' in the upcoming times.

The counting of votes has been taking place from 8 AM in the state. Around 117 centres at 66 locations were set up for recording results from electronic voting machines.

