Punjab Elections: AAP's Bhagwant Mann Dares CM Channi To Fight Against Him From Dhuri

As the heat in Punjab Politics rises ahead of the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hurled up an attack on the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and contended that if incumbent CM wants to fight against him, he is welcome to battle him from the Dhuri constituency.

'Charanjit Singh Channi open to contest against me': Bhagwant Mann

Further attacking Congress’ Channi, Bhagwant Mann, who was paying his obeisance at the Golden Temple and Shri Ram Tirath Mandir in Amritsar, stated that CM Channi should rectify his stand on the illegal property worth Rs 56 crore registered in his name. He also questioned Channi to answer the seizure of Rs 10 crore from his nephew Bhupinder Singh's premises.

He further alleged that the former CM Captain Amarinder Singh had confirmed that Charanjit Channi’s name has been brought up several times in the illegal sand mining issue.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Mann stated, “If Channi Sahab wants to contest against me, I invite him to Dhuri. He must give a statement on illegal property papers worth Rs 56 cr found in his name. Capt Amarinder Singh also agreed that Channi Ji was involved in illegal sand mining.”

ED recovered over 10 crores from the house of CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in the alleged illegal Sand Mining case.

ED conducts raids at properties of CM Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the illegal sand mining case carried out raids at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, M/s Pinjore Royalty Company and its partners/shareholders, Kanwarmahip Singh and Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, M/s Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd and its other directors/shareholders including Bhupinder Singh and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

Two close aides of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew were also arrested after the Central agency conducted multiple raids on his nephew's properties escalating tensions just ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

As per the ED, during the search, various incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions, mobile phones, Indian currency more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were found and seized from the searched premises.



Image: Facebook