Speaking on the 'need of the hour' ahead of Punjab elections, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that both Centre and State have to coordinate on every step. The Punjab Lok Congress Chief also hailed his party's partnership with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and added that it is the only alliance that will put the state on the 'right track'. Taking an indirect dig at the ruling Congress, the Captain said that 'rest fight over being the face of their respective parties!'

"Need of the hour is a shared vision of Centre and the State for the development of Punjab," wrote Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter.

Only our alliance is talking about putting Punjab on the right track while the rest fight over being the face of their respective parties! pic.twitter.com/D7Y4t9EC83 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 2, 2022

BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance

As a part of the BJP-led alliance, Captain's party Punjab Lok Congress is contesting 37 seats. According to him, it was imperative for the people to give the mandate to an alliance that has the support of BJP ruling at the Centre. Weighing in on the possibility of being named the CM face, he reiterated that a decision in this regard will be taken by PLC, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

while sources had also informed that 5-6 candidates of Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) will contest elections under the BJP symbol. PLC will contest on 37 seats, Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on 15 seats and BJP on 65 seats, as per its seat share pact, in the upcoming Punjab elections.

PM Modi to campaign in Punjab says Amarinder Singh

In a key update, the former CM on Tuesday revealed that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Punjab very soon to campaign for the upcoming polls. This comes a month after there was a major lapse in the PM's security when he was on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur. Addressing a public gathering in Patiala, Singh asserted that a collaboration between Punjab and the Centre was essential owing to the dire financial condition of the state.