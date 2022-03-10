Punjab Elections: Capt Amarinder Accepts People's Verdict After Losing Patiala, Wishes AAP

In a historic development in the Punjab elections, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and leader of newly found Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) lost the Patiala constituency to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Following his shocking defeat in Patiala Urban, Amarinder Singh said that he accepts the verdict of the people with humility. Speaking about the polls, Captain Amarinder extended his wishes to AAP Punjab and its CM face Bhagwant Mann following their landslide victory.

Taking a subtle jab at Congress while speaking about the results, Captain Amarinder Singh also said that the Punjabis showed their spirit by voting above sectarian and caste lines. “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed,” the Punjab Lok Congress leader wrote in a tweet.

“Punjabis have shown the true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to AAP Punjab and Bhagwant Mann," he further said. The PLC leader’s comment came after he lost to AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli on his home turf.

Captain was able to secure 20,105 against Kohli who bagged 33,142 votes to defeat the former on his home turf. It is worth noting that Patiala was considered a stronghold of Capt Amarinder as he had won the constituency in four consecutive elections - 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur had also registered a win in 2014 after the former won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 1,02,000 votes.

AAP registers massive victory in Punjab

Punjab will see a new government henceforth as Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is on its way to register a landslide victory bagging more than 80 seats out of 117 in total. As per the EC’s latest update, AAP has won 12 seats whereas it is leading in 79 seats. As per media sources, the Congress high command has spoken to Navjot Singh Sidhu and stressed that it was a "collective battle" following he offered to quit his position.

Following the win, AAP Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann greeted party workers and supporters at his residence in Sangrur. Recalling that allegations were made on him, he expressed happiness that people ignored those comments. Moreover, Mann asserted that he was confident of Parkash Badal losing his seat.

