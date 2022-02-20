Punjab Elections: MoS Jitendra Singh Snubs Congress, AAP; 'Only BJP Can Bring Development'

With Punjab going to polls on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh predicted that BJP will emerge victorious in the ongoing elections and exclaimed that the saffron party is the only prominent party in Punjab that can bring development.

Lashing at his contemporaries, MoS Jitendra Singh avered that the incumbent Congress was facing internal rifts and the party was ‘very unstable.’ On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party’s connections with the fringe elements in the border state have been exposed, therefore both the parties are incapable of providing people with a healthy government, MoS Singh opined.

Only BJP can bring development in Punjab: Union Minister

"Congress party is highly unstable in Punjab. AAP's connections with terrorist organisations have now come in front of people in Punjab. As a whole, the only government capable of providing positive development to the state is BJP," Union Minister said.

His attack was based on the premise that Punjab Congress is trying to mould fissures in the party, as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to begrudge on CM Channi being chosen by the party as the CM candidate over him.

While his attack on Aam Aadmi Party comes in as the party’s former member Kumar Vishwas accused AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of colluding with separatists and threatened to expose him on his ‘Khalistan stance.’ Kumar Vishwas had claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements in the 2017 Punjab election, but the AAP supremo told him that ‘he will become the first PM of an independent nation’ (in reference to Khalistan.)

Besides, MoS Science and Technology furthered his attack on Samajwadi Party is challenging BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that SP’s confidence has trickled down after the two phases of polls in the state and the party is fearing loss in the ongoing polls. He stated that Samajwadi Party has to hold multiple campaigns in SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav’s constituency Karhal.

"Samajwadi Party's confidence has gone down after the second phase of polls. His (Akhilesh Yadav) family had to campaign in Karhal. PM Modi has a huge number of silent voters benefiting from our schemes. Women were given respect and safety in Yogi Adityanath-led government," Singh said.

(With ANI Inputs)