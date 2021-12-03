Punjab Polls: AAP Vows World-class Education For Every Child; Kin Of Martyrs To Get ₹1 Cr

Addressing the people during the Tiranga Yatra on Thursday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced new promises ahead of the Punjab polls due early next year. Hitting out at the Punjab government over the quality of government schools, he guaranteed that AAP will provide world-class education to every child in the state irrespective of their financial status by redeveloping existing schools and building new ones. Moreover, the Delhi CM assured the teachers that they will be regularised and their issues will be resolved.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "My first guarantee today is that it will be the Punjab government's responsibility to provide free and good education to every child born in Punjab. Now the children of the poor and rich will also get good education. To achieve this, we will construct as many new schools as required."

Declaring that the AAP government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of every Army and police personnel hailing from Punjab, the Delhi CM explained, "The maximum recruitment of the Indian Army takes place from Pathankot and Gurdaspur. And so far, the maximum number of martyrs are from Pathankot and Gurdaspur. I consider myself fortunate that I have come to this land of martyrs."

AAP's thrust on Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While AAP is yet to announce its CM candidate, many workers are backing the candidature of Bhagwant Mann for the top post.