SAD's Bikram Majithia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 8 In Connection With Drug Case

As the interim relief provided to Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia ended on Thursday, the leader has been sent to judicial custody till March 8 by the Mohali Trial court in Chandigarh. Bikram Majithia will be sent to the Ropar jail during his judicial custody.

Besides, Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of the SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, had filed a bail application in the same court that will be taken up for hearing tomorrow, Feb 25. He has been booked by the Punjab Police in connection with a drug smuggling case.

This comes after the SAD leader, who has called the investigation against him ‘abuse of power’ by CM Channi led Congress government, surrendered before the Mohali Court on Thursday.

In lieu of the Punjab elections on February 20, the Supreme Court told Majithia to surrender before the trial court before February 23. The Punjab police's SIT is currently questioning him. Notably, results of the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

SAD Gen Sec Majithia surrenders as his interim relief concludes

Bikram Majithia, 46 have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state. The police report naming Majithia was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. But the FIR was filed mere weeks ago by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.