Sonu Sood Wishes Luck To Sister Malvika On Joining Congress Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Elections

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday wished his sister Malvika Sood, who joined Indian National Congress, luck on her political journey. He also clarified that he will continue his work as an actor and humanitarian without any political affiliations or distractions.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sonu Sood said, "As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions."

Malvika Sood joins Congress

Malvika Sood joined Congress on Monday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state's Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. While addressing the press conference, CM said, "It is a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party."

Navjot Sidhu stated that Malvika is an educated woman. "Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness and today a member from that family is joining us," he said.

Channi also took to Twitter to welcome Malvika Sood. He said, "Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor Sonu Sood into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level."

In November 2021, Sonu Sood had announced that Malvika would contest assembly polls. He had shared that his sister's commitment to social work was 'unparalleled'.

Who is Malvika Sood Sanchar?

Malvika Sood is a computer engineer by profession. In her social profiles, she identifies herself as a 'social worker'. She also looks after some of the activities of her brother's charity- Sonu Sood foundation in Moga. She is married to Gautam Sanchar, which along with Malvika runs an institute called 'Hollywood English Academy'. they have two children, a daughter and a son.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in Punjab will be conducted in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the last polls, Congres had bagged 77 seats in the 117-member House, Aam Aadmi Party had won 20 seats while an alliance between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get only 18 seats.