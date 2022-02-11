Congress infighting grows larger day by day, as ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar lashed out at Congress veteran Ambika Soni for batting against him for CM pick. In a press meet on Friday, Jakhar claimed that Soni's remark that 'Punjab will be set on fire if Sunil is made CM', dissuaded Rahul Gandhi from choosing him in September. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Jakhar: 'Ambika Soni said Punjab will be set on fire'

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar said, "On September 20, I said that I had got votes of 42 MLAs. I told Ambika Soni ji 'you have backstabbed Punjab, just like the Akalis'." Distancing Congress from his statement, he said, "Congress did not say so. Ambika Soni is not the end or begining of Congress? Who is she? Ambika Soni is just another person in Congress".

Lashing out further at Soni, he said, "If you were in Rahul ji or Sonia ji's place and 3-4 senior leaders with 35 years experience in Rajya Sabha says 'If you make Sunil CM, Punjab will be set on fire', then what decision will you take? But Rahul Ji said 'I know Sunil well'. To prevent even an iota of doubt or anxiety in Punjab, the decision (to make Channi CM) was taken - for Punjab's good and brotherhood".

Targetting AAP and Akali Dal, Jakhar added, "Those who are crying today (Akali Dal) have set Punjab on fire. They have said they will make an SC/ST Dy CM. Why not CM? Even AAP said they will make a Sikh CM." Jakhar has been miffed as he was not considered for the top post again as he was a 'non-Sikh'.

Jakhar 'quits' electoral politics

On February 7, Jakhar 'quit electoral politics' after Rahul Gandhi announced incumbent Charanjit Channi as Congress' CM face in Punjab. Lauding his party for picking a 'Dalit CM face', he said that he was still very much a part of Congress. With Gandhi backing Channi, current PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has already made veiled threats of 'quitting his post if any MLA's son is given poll ticket'. His wife and daughter too have rooted against Channi in their campaign, questioning Gandhi's choice.

Jakhar had been in the running when Channi was initially chosen as the CM to replace Capt Amarinder Singh. Jakhar and veteran Ambika Soni had been in the running as a 'Hindu'face for Punjab CM post, but Soni discouraged the High Command from choosing a non-Sikh CM. Jakhar was also miffed on being replaced by Navjot Sidhu as PCC chief as Congress caved in to the errant cricketer-turned-politician.