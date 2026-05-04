Puthuppally Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting To Begin At 8 AM
Puthuppally Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Who is Winning the High-Profile Seat? Real-Time Updates, Winner, Loser, and Vote Margin from Kottayam
- Election News
- 2 min read
Puthuppally Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Welcome to our real-time coverage of one of Kerala's most-watched electoral battles, Puthuppally. Historically a UDF stronghold held for over five decades by the late Oommen Chandy, all eyes are now on incumbent Chandy Oommen (INC) as he faces a stiff challenge from K. M. Radhakrishnan (CPI-M) and the NDA’s Raveendranath Vakathanam.
Following the polling on April 9, the counting of votes began today at 8:00 AM. Will the UDF maintain its record-breaking 2023 bypoll momentum, or will the LDF pull off a historic upset in the heart of Kottayam? Stay tuned for round-by-round trends, official ECI data, and the final word on who will represent Puthuppally in the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly.
Live Blog
As the final numbers roll in for the Puthuppally Assembly constituency, the political landscape of Kottayam stands at a turning point. Whether it is a continuation of the 'Chandy Legacy' or a shift toward the LDF’s developmental agenda, the 2026 mandate reflects the pulse of Central Travancore.
Puthuppally Key Battle: Legacy vs. Change
The counting for the Puthuppally seat is currently underway at the Kottayam counting center. As the early trends from postal ballots and initial EVM rounds emerge, the race has narrowed down to three primary contenders.
The Main Contenders
- Adv. Chandy Oommen (INC - UDF): The incumbent MLA and son of the legendary Oommen Chandy. He is fighting to retain the family's 53-year-old stronghold and maintain the UDF's dominance in Central Travancore.
- K. M. Radhakrishnan (CPI-M - LDF): The Left's veteran face in the district. The LDF is banking on a "pro-incumbency" wave and localized development issues to attempt a historic breach of this Congress fortress.
- Raveendranath Vakathanam (BJP - NDA): Looking to capitalize on shifting demographics and urban voter sentiment to significantly increase the NDA's vote share in this high-profile constituency.
Puthuppally Result Fast Facts:
- Total Electorate: Approximately 1,68,957 registered voters.
- Voter Turnout: The constituency saw a high turnout on April 9, mirroring the statewide trend of nearly 80%.
- Historical Context: Puthuppally has been synonymous with the Chandy family since 1970. Today's result will determine if the "emotional bond" with the voters continues or if political shifts have taken root.
- Counting Protocol: Counting began at 8:00 AM with postal ballots. EVM counting follows in rounds, with clear trends for Puthuppally usually stabilizing after Round 5 or 6.