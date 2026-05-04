Puthuppally Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting To Begin At 8 AM

Puthuppally Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Puthuppally Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Welcome to our real-time coverage of one of Kerala's most-watched electoral battles, Puthuppally. Historically a UDF stronghold held for over five decades by the late Oommen Chandy, all eyes are now on incumbent Chandy Oommen (INC) as he faces a stiff challenge from K. M. Radhakrishnan (CPI-M) and the NDA’s Raveendranath Vakathanam.

Following the polling on April 9, the counting of votes began today at 8:00 AM. Will the UDF maintain its record-breaking 2023 bypoll momentum, or will the LDF pull off a historic upset in the heart of Kottayam? Stay tuned for round-by-round trends, official ECI data, and the final word on who will represent Puthuppally in the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly.