Rahul Gandhi Claims Kejriwal Lives in 'Sheesh Mahal', Calls AAP 'Party of Scams'
The Congress leader also took a dig at Kejriwal’s lifestyle, claiming that the former Chief Minister now lives in a "lavish palace (sheesh mahal)."
New Delhi: In a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a “party of scams.” Gandhi accused Kejriwal of betraying the promises he made when he first entered politics, stressing on how the Delhi CM had failed to live up to the expectations of the people.
“Arvind Kejriwal promised a new kind of politics, but he has gone back on every promise he made,” Gandhi said, taking aim at the Delhi CM’s track record. “He said he would bring change to Delhi, but when the poor needed him most, he was nowhere to be found.”
"Kejriwal says whatever comes to his mind. When he arrived, he had a small car and promised a new kind of politics. He claimed he would change Delhi, but when the poor needed him, he was nowhere to be found. During the riots, he was absent as well. He vowed to do clean politics, yet the biggest liquor scam unfolded under his watch. And as for his residence, it’s hardly the simple life he promised — Kejriwal lives in a palace, a 'Sheesh Mahal'. This is the reality", said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally at West Vinod Nagar.
