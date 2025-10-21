'Rahul Gandhi Has Nothing To Do With Bihar, Its Development And Problems': Prashant Kishor | Image: X

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his absence in the Bihar Assembly polls and said that the latter was active only to put pressure on the Rashtriya Janata Dal for more seats.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor claimed that Rahul Gandhi has no connection to Bihar or its development. He added that Rahul Gandhi will soon visit, hold a few rallies, and that will mark the end of Bihar's relevance for the Congress MP.

"Rahul Gandhi was active only so that by putting pressure, he could get a few more seats from the RJD. He has nothing to do with Bihar, Bihar's development, or Bihar's problems. If he doesn't get a seat, he'll sit in Delhi. He'll come only at election time, hold three or four rallies, and for him, Bihar's story is finished," he said.

The Jan Suraaj founder said that the people of Bihar need to worry about people such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who would come to the state at election time, mislead people, take their votes and leave.

"Bihar should worry about people like these -- whether it's Modi or Rahul ji -- who come only at election time, put on a show, talk big, mislead the public, take the votes and leave. After that, Bihar and its people will suffer for five years, your children will have to do manual labour, you'll have floods, and these people won't say a single word," Prashant Kishor said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.