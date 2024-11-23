Published 08:05 IST, November 23rd 2024
Ratnagiri Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin
The counting of votes in Ratnagiri starts at 8 AM. Stay tuned for early trends and live updates on the election results.
Ratnagiri Election Result 2024: The Ratnagiri assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra located in the Konkan region. In the last Assembly elections, Uday Ravindra Samant of NCP won in this seat defeating Bal Mane of BJP by a margin of 8,276 votes.
The key candidates for Ratnagiri assembly seat in 2024 are: Bal Mane (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Bharat Sitaram Pawar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dilip Kashinath Yadav (Independent), Jyotiprabha Prabhakar Patil (Independent), Kais Noormahamad Phansopkar (Independent), Komal Kishor Todankar (Independent), Pankaj Pratap Todankar (Independent), Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena).
Ratnagiri Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
06:55 AM: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
08:00 AM: Vote counting begins.
