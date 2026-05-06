Refusing To Resign, Mamata Banerjee Set To Move Supreme Court Over Alleged Poll Rigging In West Bengal

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is set to move the Supreme Court over alleged poll rigging in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. This comes following her refusal to resign as the Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the state elections, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

As per reports, the decision to move the apex court of India was taken at a party meeting held at Kalighat today. She reportedly told party leaders that it was time for them to “stand together”.

Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with party leaders in Kalighat

While BJP clinched victory on 207 seats in the state Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has insisted that the verdict does not reflect the will of the people. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief earlier dismissed the outcome of the election as manipulated and claimed her party had secured a “moral victory."

“I will not resign. I did not lose, and I will not go to Raj Bhavan- the question simply does not arise. We did not lose this election; this was a forced attempt to defeat us. They may use the Election Commission to defeat us officially, but morally, we won," she said.

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Mamata Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the elections, claiming that around 100 seats were “stolen” from her party. She directly targeted the Election Commission of India, accusing it of failing to ensure a fair election. According to her, polling and counting processes were compromised and officials acted in a biased manner.

She also claimed that her team and counting agents were denied proper access at key moments, raising questions about transparency. “Why were we not allowed inside? Who was controlling the process?” she asked.

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