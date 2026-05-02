Repolling Ordered In West Bengal's Falta On May 21 After 'Severe Offences', BJP-TMC Clashes

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced repolling in all polling stations of West Bengal's Falta constituency on May 21 after BJP-TMC clashes in the area. The election body, in its official release, flagged “severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations”.

Fresh elections in all 285 polling stations of Falta will be conducted between 7 AM to 6 PM On May 21. The counting of votes will be held on May 24. Notably, the counting of votes for other constituencies will take place on May 4.

This comes after Falta, located in Diamond Harbour subdivision of South 24 Parganas district, saw violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers on the polling day.

Why ECI Ordered Repolling In Falta Constituency?

The ECI ordered fresh polling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, of the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency after finding evidence of “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during voting on April 29. The repoll has been scheduled for May 21 from 7 am to 6 pm, with counting set for May 24.

Advertisement

The Election Commission’s decision came after reviewing reports from returning officers, election observers, and complaints filed by political parties regarding massive irregularities in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to reports, the main concern was allegations of EVM tampering in multiple booths under Falta in Diamond Harbour. BJP leaders, including co-incharge Amit Malviya, shared videos showing the party’s symbol on EVMs covered with white tape in booths 144 and 189, claiming voters were physically prevented from pressing the BJP button.

Advertisement

The complaints also cited buttons being marked with adhesive substances, ink, black tape, and even perfume, alongside booth jamming and rigging. West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that any booth where taping of EVM buttons was verified would undergo repolling, stating, “If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll”.

As per reports, following scrutiny by special observer Subrata Gupta, the EC found that irregularities were not isolated. Out of 77 complaints of EVM tampering from four constituencies, 32 were from Falta alone.