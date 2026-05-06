‘Respect People’s Verdict’: Congress Officially Snaps Ties With DMK, Backs Vijay’s TVK Govt In Tamil Nadu, But Conditions Apply

Chennai/New Delhi: In a dramatic political realignment, the Congress has officially extended full support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, effectively ending its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The announcement came through a formal statement issued by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, confirming that both the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party have decided to back TVK following a direct request from Vijay.

Congress Makes It Official: ‘Respect The Mandate’

In its official note, Congress framed the decision as a response to the people’s verdict, stating that Tamil Nadu, particularly its youth, has delivered a “clear, strong and overwhelming mandate” for a “secular, progressive and welfarist government” led by Vijay.

“Accordingly… the Congress Legislative Party has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government,” the statement said.

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However, the support comes with a key condition: TVK must keep “communal forces” out of the alliance, underlining Congress’ ideological red lines.

The party also signalled that this is not a short-term arrangement, but a long-term political partnership, extending to future local body, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.

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From Swipe To Split: Congress’ Sharp Turn On DMK

The formal backing comes just hours after Congress leaders publicly attacked the DMK’s performance in the Assembly elections.

Senior leader Manickam Tagore had said the verdict was “against the DMK government”, highlighting that “half the ministers have lost” and that Congress suffered “collateral damage.”

He had also posed a pointed political question on whether Congress should continue backing “those rejected by the people”, remarks now seen as a precursor to the break.

With this official announcement, what began as criticism has now crystallised into a full political shift away from the DMK.

DMK Isolated As ‘Backstabber’ Row Explodes

The development is a major blow to the DMK, led by MK Stalin, which is already grappling with an adverse electoral verdict.

The party has reacted angrily, reportedly branding Congress a “backstabber” and accusing it of betrayal at a crucial juncture.

The split signals the collapse of a key anti-BJP alliance pillar in Tamil Nadu, leaving DMK politically isolated at a time when government formation is underway.

Vijay Inches Closer To Power

For Vijay, Congress’ support is a massive boost in the numbers game. TVK, with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, was just short of the majority mark of 118.

With Congress MLAs now on board, and talks ongoing with Left parties and sections of AIADMK, TVK appears well within striking distance of forming a stable government.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the Governor today and is expected to take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow.

AIADMK Factor Still In Play

Even as Congress has made its move, the situation within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) remains fluid.

A section of AIADMK MLAs, led by CV Shanmugam, is pushing for support to TVK, while party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami continues consultations amid fears of a split.

If even a faction of AIADMK joins hands with Vijay, it could further consolidate TVK’s position and deepen the crisis within the party.

A New Political Chapter

Congress’ formal shift marks a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.

The DMK-Congress alliance has effectively collapsed, the TVK has emerged as the new pivot of power and the AIADMK faces internal turbulence and possible fragmentation.

The alliance, as Congress described, aims to revive the legacy of leaders like Kamaraj, Periyar and Ambedkar, framing it as both ideological and political.

In backing Vijay, the Congress has redrawn the battle lines in Tamil Nadu.