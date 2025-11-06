RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation in Mohiuddinnagar and Sarai, Stopping of Boats in Danapur; Seeks EC Action

Samastipur, Bihar: Amid the polling for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday made allegations against the local administration, police and BJP at a few places and sought action from the Election Commission.

RJD shared a video on X and claimed that police personnel have entered homes in the Mohiuddinnagar assembly constituency and were allegedly threatening locals.

"At booth no. 106, 107, 108 of Mohiuddinagar assembly constituency, police personnel have entered different households and are brutally beating and threatening voters without any valid reason," RJD posted on X.

The voice in the video alleged that voters are being intimidated. "Ghar se kaafi dur, ghar main ghus ghus karke aur iss tarah se prashasan ka puri tarah se gundagardi chalu hai. Voters ko daraya dhamkaya jaa raha hai," it alleged.

In another post on X handle, RJD shared a video and alleged that its worker had been attacked by "a BJP goon and his brother" in the Sarai area.

"Frustration of defeat sparks BJP goons' thuggery! At Maricha Chowk, Sarai, an RJD worker was attacked with a knife by a BJP goon and his brother! Election Commission must swiftly arrest these criminals to prove its impartiality!" the party said.

The voice in the video said that the two brothers are beating up voters. "They are telling us to vote for the BJP, otherwise we will be beaten up. He has attacked a person," it said.

RJD also alleged that in the Danapur assembly constituency, operations of boats had been stopped, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their respective polling booths.

"In the Danapur assembly constituency, the administration has stopped the operation of boats, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their polling booths to cast their votes. Over 10,000 voters have been left reliant on a single steamer that makes only one round per day. In such a situation, if any accident occurs, will the district administration take responsibility?" RJD posted on X.

The voter turnout in Bihar for the first phase of the assembly elections stands at 53.77 per cent as of 3:00 PM, according to data shared by the ECI.