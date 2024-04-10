Advertisement

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in which it promises caste-based census by 2025. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while unveiling the manifesto, said that if voted to power the Samajwadi Party will end 'Agnipath' scheme and introduce regular recruitment in armed forces.

The Samajwadi Party is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress party and as part of the INDI bloc. The Samajwadi Party is contesting on 63 seats, while 17 Lok Sabha seats have gone to Congress' kitty.

