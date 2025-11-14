Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Elections | Elections 2025
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Samastipur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Underway
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:45 IST

Samastipur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Underway

Get LIVE updates on Samastipur Assembly Election Results 2025. Track real-time trends, leads, winners, and key developments involving Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan, BJP, NDA, RJD, and Congress.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
Samastipur Election Results 2025 LIVE
Samastipur Election Results 2025 LIVE | Image: Republic

LIVE: Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Bihar? Counting Day Updates

Date: November 14, 2025 | Time: Counting Underway

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Samastipur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

The other prominent party in the fray this election is Prashant Kishor’s pollster-turned-politician Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party. 
 

Live Blog

Samastipur Election Results 2025 LIVE: 

Counting of votes in the Kalyanpur (SC) constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Warisnagar constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Samastipur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Ujiarpur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Morwa constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Sarairanjan constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Bibhutipur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Rosera (SC) constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Hasanpur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
 

14 November 2025 at 10:12 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray Leads From Hasanpur in Samastipur district

Bihar Election Results Live: Raj Kumar Ray from JD(U) is leading from the Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district.
 

14 November 2025 at 10:10 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: BJP's Birendra Kumar Leads From Rosera in Samastipur District

Bihar Election Results Live: Birendra Kumar from BJP is leading from the Rosera constituency in Samastipur district.
 

Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:08 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Ravina Kushwaha Leads From Bibhutipur in Samastipur District

Bihar Election Results Live: Ravina Kushwaha from JD(U) is leading from the Bibhutipur constituency in Samastipur district.

14 November 2025 at 10:06 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: RJD's Ejya Yadav Leads From Mohiuddinnagar in Samastipur District

Bihar Election Results Live: Ejya Yadav from RJD is leading from the Mohiuddinnagar constituency in Samastipur district.
 

Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 09:59 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad Leads From Morwa in Samastipur

Bihar Election Results Live: Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad From JD(U) is leading from Morwa constituency in Samastipur district.
 

14 November 2025 at 09:57 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: RJD's Alok Kumar Mehta Leads From Ujiarpur in Samastipur District

Bihar Election Results Live: Alok Kumar Mehta from RJD is leading from Ujiarpur in Samastipur district.
 

14 November 2025 at 10:02 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Ashwamedh Devi Leads from Samastipur

Bihar Election Results Live: Ashwamedh Devi from JD(U) is leading from Samastipur.

14 November 2025 at 09:53 IST

Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Manjarik Mrinal Leads From Warisnagar in Samastipur District

Bihar Election Results LIVE: Manjarik Mrinal from JD(U) is leading from Warisnagar constituency in Samastipur district. 

14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST

Bihar Election Results Live: BJP's Sachindra Prasad Singh Leads From Kalyanpur in Samastipur District

Bihar Election Results Live: Maheshwar Hazari from JD(U) is leading from Kalyanpur constituency in Samastipur district. 

14 November 2025 at 10:43 IST

Bihar Elections Result LIVE: JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary Leads From Sarairanjan in Samastipur

Bihar Elections Result LIVE: Vijay Kumar Choudhary from JD(U) is leading from the Sarairanjan constituency in Samastipur district.

14 November 2025 at 09:05 IST

Bihar Election 2025: Who Will Rule Samastipur?

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across the seats in Samastipur district started at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all constituencies. The question is: will the Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.

14 November 2025 at 09:05 IST

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samastipur Result

LIVE | Samastipur Result: The counting process started at 8 AM. The anticipation is high. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates. 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:51 IST