Samastipur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Underway
Get LIVE updates on Samastipur Assembly Election Results 2025. Track real-time trends, leads, winners, and key developments involving Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan, BJP, NDA, RJD, and Congress.
LIVE: Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Bihar? Counting Day Updates
Date: November 14, 2025 | Time: Counting Underway
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Samastipur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
The other prominent party in the fray this election is Prashant Kishor’s pollster-turned-politician Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.
Samastipur Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in the Kalyanpur (SC) constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Warisnagar constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Samastipur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Ujiarpur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Morwa constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Sarairanjan constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Bibhutipur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Rosera (SC) constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Hasanpur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
14 November 2025 at 10:12 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray Leads From Hasanpur in Samastipur district
Bihar Election Results Live: Raj Kumar Ray from JD(U) is leading from the Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:10 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: BJP's Birendra Kumar Leads From Rosera in Samastipur District
Bihar Election Results Live: Birendra Kumar from BJP is leading from the Rosera constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:08 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Ravina Kushwaha Leads From Bibhutipur in Samastipur District
Bihar Election Results Live: Ravina Kushwaha from JD(U) is leading from the Bibhutipur constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:06 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: RJD's Ejya Yadav Leads From Mohiuddinnagar in Samastipur District
Bihar Election Results Live: Ejya Yadav from RJD is leading from the Mohiuddinnagar constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 09:59 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad Leads From Morwa in Samastipur
Bihar Election Results Live: Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad From JD(U) is leading from Morwa constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 09:57 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: RJD's Alok Kumar Mehta Leads From Ujiarpur in Samastipur District
Bihar Election Results Live: Alok Kumar Mehta from RJD is leading from Ujiarpur in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:02 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Ashwamedh Devi Leads from Samastipur
Bihar Election Results Live: Ashwamedh Devi from JD(U) is leading from Samastipur.
14 November 2025 at 09:53 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Manjarik Mrinal Leads From Warisnagar in Samastipur District
Bihar Election Results LIVE: Manjarik Mrinal from JD(U) is leading from Warisnagar constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
Bihar Election Results Live: BJP's Sachindra Prasad Singh Leads From Kalyanpur in Samastipur District
Bihar Election Results Live: Maheshwar Hazari from JD(U) is leading from Kalyanpur constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:43 IST
Bihar Elections Result LIVE: JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary Leads From Sarairanjan in Samastipur
Bihar Elections Result LIVE: Vijay Kumar Choudhary from JD(U) is leading from the Sarairanjan constituency in Samastipur district.
14 November 2025 at 08:32 IST
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Ahead In Early Trends
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Ahead In Early Trends
As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar got underway, the BJP-JDU-led NDA leads in 15 seats, followed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in eight seats and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in two seats.
14 November 2025 at 09:05 IST
Bihar Election 2025: Who Will Rule Samastipur?
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across the seats in Samastipur district started at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all constituencies. The question is: will the Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 09:05 IST
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samastipur Result
LIVE | Samastipur Result: The counting process started at 8 AM. The anticipation is high. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
