'Same-Scale Deployment With Greater Attention': Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta Ahead of Repolling in South 24 Parganas

Kolkata: Ahead of repolling in 15 booths of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta said security deployment would remain at the same scale but with enhanced vigilance.

Speaking on the arrangements for the repoll, Gupta said on Friday, "The deployment will be at the same scale, but with more attention..."

He further informed that a detailed report regarding the situation had already been submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), which will take the final decision.

Taking into account the reports of tampering with EVMs at some polling booths, the Election Commission on Friday announced repolling in 15 polling stations in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the Assembly elections.

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The repolling will be held on 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2, the EC said.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

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