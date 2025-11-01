'Samrat Choudhary Lied About His Age': Congress Attacks Bihar Deputy CM Ahead of Polls

Patna: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over alleged discrepancies in his age declarations in election affidavits. She accused him of lying under oath and violating electoral laws.

"A man whose election from Parbatta in 2000 was annulled by the Supreme Court was declared ineligible and had to resign from his ministerial post. The Supreme Court found that he had lied about his age, as he was not 25 when he gave his affidavit," Shrinate said.

She claimed that Choudhary's 1981 affidavit, presented during the 2000 case, indicated he should currently be 44 years old.

"However, he has declared himself to be 56 years old in his most recent affidavit, with a date of birth listed as 1968," she added.

Advertisement

The Congress leader alleged that Choudhary "by some magic or blessing" alters his age as per convenience.

"When the 1995 murder occurred, he claimed he was a minor and 15 years old. Based on that, he should now be 44 years old. So, how did he become 56?" she questioned.

Advertisement

Shrinate further stated that submitting false information in an affidavit is a crime, a violation of Article 173 of the Constitution, and a breach of the Representation of the People's Act.

"It will be interesting to see what action the Election Commission takes," she said.

Earlier, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor raised questions over the details of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications.

Kishor said, “Samrat Choudhary's updated affidavit has been released to the public. Earlier, when Samrat Choudhary was asked when he passed Class 10, he said it could be read in the affidavit.”

He further said, “Today, I was trying to read it, but nowhere does it say when he passed Class 10. He also claims to have completed a PFC (Pre-Foundation Course) at Kamaraj University... PFC is for those who speak Tamil... He has not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10 or not...”

In these elections, the NDA will face the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with the Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This time, Bihar will also witness the entry of a new political player, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor.