Published 07:35 IST, November 23rd 2024
Sangli Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM
Sangli Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Sangli where the counting of votes will be held.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Sangli Election Result 2024: The Sangli assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is part of the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency along with eight other Vidhan Sabha constituencies in this district, namely Miraj, Sangli, Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, and Jat. In the last Assembly elections, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Hari Gadgil of BJP won by a margin of 6939 votes. Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil of INC was the runner-up securing 86697 votes.
The key candidates for Sangli assembly seat in 2024 are: Dhananjay Hari Gadgil (BJP), Meenakshi Vilas Shewale (IND), Milind Vishnu Sabale (IND), Rafik Mahamad Shaikh (IND), Sameer Ahmed Sayyed (IND), Sangram Rajaram More (IND), Prithiviraj Gulabrao Patil (CONG), Arati Sarjerao Kamble (BSP), Satish Bhupal Sanadi (RSJP), Allauddin Hyatchand Kazi (VANBB), Jayashree Jagannath Patil (IND), Jayashri Ashok Patil (IND), Mayuresh Siddharth Bhise (IND) and Jayashree Madan Patil (IND).
Sangli Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
06:55 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
07:35 IST, November 23rd 2024