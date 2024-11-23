Sangli Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Sangli Election Result 2024: The Sangli assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is part of the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency along with eight other Vidhan Sabha constituencies in this district, namely Miraj, Sangli, Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, and Jat. In the last Assembly elections, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Hari Gadgil of BJP won by a margin of 6939 votes. Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil of INC was the runner-up securing 86697 votes.