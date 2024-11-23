Satara Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Satara Election Result 2024: The Satara assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra and is located in the West of the state. There are eight seats in the Satara district - Phaltan, Wai, Koregaon, Man, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara. In the last Assembly elections, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje of BJP won this seat defeating Deepak Sahebrao Pawar of NCP by a margin of 43,254.

