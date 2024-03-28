Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after Aam Aadmi Party's lone Lok Sabha MP jumped ship, party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to break AAP by luring leaders. Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday, March 28, alleged that number of AAP leaders in Punjab have been offered money to join the saffron camp.

(This is a breaking copy)