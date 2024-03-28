×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

After AAP Lone Lok Sabha MP Jumps Ship, Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses BJP of Trying to Break Party

Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday, March 28, alleged that number of AAP leaders in Punjab have been offered money to join the saffron camp.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A day after Aam Aadmi Party's lone Lok Sabha MP jumped ship, party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to break AAP by luring leaders. Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday, March 28, alleged that number of AAP leaders in Punjab have been offered money to join the saffron camp. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

 

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

