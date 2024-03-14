×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Separate Election Cause Waste of Resources: Kovind Panel Report on One Nation One Poll

The high-level committee set up to study the issue of simultaneous national and assembly elections led by Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report to President.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: The high-level committee, set up to study the issue of simultaneous national and assembly elections led by Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and highlighted that separate elections cause a waste of resources. 

The committee recommended simultaneous elections to house of people and state legislative assemblies. It further suggested synchronisation of the municipalities and panchayat elections with house of people and state legislative assemblies.  

The report comprises of 18,626 pages, and is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on 2nd September, 2023. The committee suggested holding simultaneous polls in 2029 and discuss procedural and logistical issues related to the same.

Separate Election Develops Fatigue Among Voters: Report  

The committee standed unanimous in the opinion that separate elections cause a waste of resources, result in policy paralysis, and inflict a huge socioeconomic burden on the nation, besides developing fatigue amongst voters.

On examination of the constitutional and legal issues associated with simultaneous elections, the committee suggested an alternative enabling framework to make simultaneous elections tenable.

They highlighted the numerous advantages of simultaneous elections. 

They emphasised that such amendments to restore sumultaneous elections will not be anti-democratic, or anti-federal violate the basic structure of the constitution, or will result in a presidential form of government. 

It also features the government data on the three general elections conducted between 1951 to 1967, and argues that simultaneous elections are possible now, claimed sources. 

What Is One Nation, One Election? 

'One Nation, One Election' is a proposal under consideration by the Government of India to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies. It intends to hold these elections simultaneously, either on a single day or within a specific time frame.

The continuity of the One Nation, One Election was broken after some state government collpased or dismissed before completing their full term, leading to the conduct of fresh elections. 

The committee, constituted in September last year, is chaired by former President Kovind. It prepared the report after consultations with political parties, former chief election commissioners and constitutional experts to solicit their views and gather opinions on the matter. 

The committee's work include examining the possible affect of synchronised elections on governance, administration, political stability, expenditure, and voter participation, among other aspects.

It was also tasked with formulating recommendations and presenting a comprehensive report outlining the advantages and disadvantages of the idea, according to government officials. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

