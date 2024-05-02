Shah Video Case: Jharkhand Congress X Account Withheld, Chief Asked to Appear by Delhi Police Today

Advertisement

New Delhi: The X account of Jharkhand unit of the Congress party was withheld by the microblogging site in connection with Amit Shah doctored video case. A doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah was posted on the handle.

On suspension of party unit's account, Rajesh Thakur called it a move to suppress the Opposition. “At what urgency has our X handle been suspended, that too at a time when campaigning is at its peak. It seems like a well-designed strategy to suppress the voice of opposition,” the Jharkhand Congress chief said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand BJP had also lodged a police complaint against two persons, alleging that they circulated the doctored video of Shah. The complaint was lodged at the Argora police station in Ranchi against one Shailendra Hazra and Rupesh Rajak.

Advertisement

Jharkhand Congress Chief Summoned

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur has also been summoned by Delhi Police on May 2 in connection. Thakur has been asked to join the investigation at Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) office in connection with an FIR registered on April 28 by its Special Cell.

Advertisement

On being summoned by Delhi Police, Thakur said, “I received the notice from Delhi Police on Tuesday. But it is beyond my understanding why the notice was served to me. This is nothing but anarchy,”

He said that if a case has been registered, the investigators must first go through the content on his social media. “If there is any complaint, they should first verify the content on my X account. The election campaign is at its peak and my involvement in the campaign could be understood. In such a situation, they have sought my laptop and other electronic gadgets. Sending summons without verifying the things is not appropriate,” Thakur said.

Advertisement

VIDEO | "It is beyond my understanding why I've been summoned, I feel this is anarchy... I have consulted the legal experts," says Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur on being summoned by Delhi Police in case over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video. pic.twitter.com/xvZySbpXle — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

All about Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case

On Sunday, Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Amit Shah.

Advertisement

In the doctored video, Shah's statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations. The video falsely depicts the Home Minister advocating for the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

3 Arrests in the Doctored Video Case

3 individuals have been arrested till now for sharing the doctored video of Amit Shah. Among them, one Congress member was apprehended in Assam, while the personal assistant of Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and an AAP worker were detained in Gujarat.

The Delhi Police have now issued notices to a total of 12 additional individuals from various opposition parties, bringing the tally to 20, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy.

Advertisement