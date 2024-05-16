Advertisement

New Delhi: In another threat call, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), designated as a terrorist by India, has issued a threat to disrupt the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Pannun, in a statement, has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who will be raising Khalistan Flags on June 1 during Lok Sabha elections in the state. SFJ has allocated a budget of $11 Million to campaign for Khalistan Referendum in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Advertisement

Punjab is set to go the polls in the ongoing parliamentary elections in a single phase on June 1. As many as 2,14,61,739 voters will decide the electoral fate of candidates embroiled in a keenly watched contest for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state of Punjab.

Earlier in December, Pannun had threatened to attack the Parliament and said that he would "...destabilize the core of Parliament" either on or before December 13. The announcement came after reports surfaced about a purportedly thwarted attempt to assassinate him on American territory.

Advertisement

Few days after the Pannun's announcement, in a big "security lapse", two intruders breached the Parliament security and jumped into the well of Lok Sabha, causing uproar and inducing panic among Members of Parliament in the Lower House on December 13, the anniversary of deadly Pakistan-based terrorist attack in 2001.

This is a developing story…