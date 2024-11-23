sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:17 IST, November 23rd 2024

Sindhudurg Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin

The counting of votes in Sindhudurg starts at 8 AM. Stay tuned for early trends and live updates on the election results.

Sindhudurg Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM
Sindhudurg Election Result 2024: The Sindhudurg assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra whose vote counting will be done today. Nitesh Rane of BJP won the Kankavli seat in 2019. In seat Kudal, the winning candidate Vaibhav Naik was from SS. The Sawantwadi constituency saw a victory for Deepak Kesarkar against Rajan Krishna Teli (Ind).
 

The key candidates for the Sindhudurg assembly seat in 2024 are: Archana Sandeep Ghare (Independent), Dattaram Vishnu Gaonkar (Independent), Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar (Shiv Sena), Rajan Krishna Teli (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Vishal Prabhakar Parab (Independent), Yashwant Vasant Pednekar (Independent).

Sindhudurg Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

06:55 AM: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
08:00 AM: Counting begins. 
 

