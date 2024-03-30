'Such Things in Hindu Rashtra...': Kangana Ranaut Schools Rahul Gandhi Over Shakti Remarks

BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut during a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi on Friday | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Mandi, actress Kangana Ranaut, schooled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on 'Shakti'. Kangana held a massive road show in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday where she launched a scathing attack on Congress over its leader’s derogatory remarks on her and Mandi city.

During the road show, Kangana said that she wants the people of Mandi to respond to those who spoke indecently about women and the city.

"Congress could not accept my nomination from Mandi. Their leader Rahul Gandhi talks about destroying the 'Shakti' in Hindus, I want to ask Who writes such speeches for him? How can Rahul Gandhi say such kind of things in Hindu Rashtra?" said Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Responds to Congress' Rate Card Remark

“Their spokesperson makes derogatory remarks about the women of Mandi,” said Kangana Ranaut responding to the post on Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's handle which she later disowned.

"Mandi has been named after Rishi Madav. Mandi is the place where Rishi Parashar sat in penance. Mandi organises the biggest 'mela' on 'Mahashivratri' every year and they make such disrespectful remarks against women of Mandi. But what else can be expected from them (Congress)?" said Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut Kicks Off Election Campaign

Kangana Ranaut kicked off her Lok Sabha election campaign with a roadshow hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Shri Ram" and asserting that the BJP's main agenda is development.

The roadshow witnessed a large number of people trying to get a glimpse of the Bollywood actor, a four-time National Award winner who was born in Mandi's Bhambla town.