×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

'Such Things in Hindu Rashtra...': Kangana Ranaut Schools Rahul Gandhi Over Shakti Remarks

Kangana Ranaut kicked off her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mandi with a roadshow asserting that the BJP's main agenda is development.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Kangana Ranaut
BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut during a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi on Friday | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Mandi, actress Kangana Ranaut, schooled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on 'Shakti'. Kangana held a massive road show in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday where she launched a scathing attack on Congress over its leader’s derogatory remarks on her and Mandi city.

During the road show, Kangana said that she wants the people of Mandi to respond to those who spoke indecently about women and the city.

Advertisement

"Congress could not accept my nomination from Mandi. Their leader Rahul Gandhi talks about destroying the 'Shakti' in Hindus, I want to ask Who writes such speeches for him? How can Rahul Gandhi say such kind of things in Hindu Rashtra?" said Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Responds to Congress' Rate Card Remark

“Their spokesperson makes derogatory remarks about the women of Mandi,” said Kangana Ranaut responding to the post on Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's handle which she later disowned. 

"Mandi has been named after Rishi Madav. Mandi is the place where Rishi Parashar sat in penance. Mandi organises the biggest 'mela' on 'Mahashivratri' every year and they make such disrespectful remarks against women of Mandi. But what else can be expected from them (Congress)?" said Kangana. 

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut Kicks Off Election Campaign

Kangana Ranaut kicked off her Lok Sabha election campaign with a roadshow hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Shri Ram" and asserting that the BJP's main agenda is development.

Advertisement

The roadshow witnessed a large number of people trying to get a glimpse of the Bollywood actor, a four-time National Award winner who was born in Mandi's Bhambla town.

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth

Srikanth Biopic Update

3 minutes ago
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem

Hyderabad Brawl Haleem

6 minutes ago
Gavaskar and Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug

Gavaskar and Shatri

7 minutes ago
Divyenndu in Mirzapur

Divyenndu In Mirzapur 3

8 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

8 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 1

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Enforcement Directorate

Money-Laundering Case

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs KKR match

'Drop yourself Virat'

19 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

AI Supercomputer Project

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut Schools Gandhi

21 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

26 minutes ago
Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

Ghaziabad Accident

31 minutes ago
Luxury business jet

FAA grants certification

38 minutes ago
Dollar Regains Ground Following Fed Minutes

Odd Washington deal

40 minutes ago
Govt allows 110 firms to import laptops

US on India's regulation

40 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood supports Pandya

40 minutes ago
With the MCC in force across the country since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert for movement of cash

MCC Guidelines

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo