Sunetra Pawar Set To Win Baramati By-Polls As Congress Withdraws Candidate

Mumbai: Congress has withdrawn its candidate for the Baramati by-elections, paving the way for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar to win the seat unopposed in the upcoming elections.

This comes just days after Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, gave ticket to Ashok More to contest from the seat in a shocking development.

The Baramati by-polls was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. Following the tragic incident, opposition parties had extended support to Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, and had decided to allow her to contest the by-polls from Baramati unopposed.

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Hence, Congress' move to field a candidate from the seat had come across as a shock.