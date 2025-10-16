Suspense In Mahagathbandhan Ahead Of Bihar Elections, Miffed Mukesh Sahni Looking For Options Without Tejashwi | Image: X

Patna: Tensions within Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan alliance deepened on Thursday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Hotel Maurya in Patna, the same hotel where Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni was holding internal discussions after repeatedly postponing his much-anticipated press conference.

Mukesh Sahani Postpones Press Conference Amid Growing Tension

Mukesh Sahni has so far postponed his press conference three times today, including the one scheduled for 6 PM, keeping both his supporters and alliance members guessing about his next move.

According to sources, Sahni has not yet made his final decision regarding seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan. A large number of his supporters gathered outside Hotel Maurya, awaiting clarity on whether the VIP will continue with the opposition alliance or explore other possibilities.

Seat-Sharing Deadlock Deepens

Sources indicate that Sahni has demanded at least 24 seats out of the total 243, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is reportedly offering around 15 seats.

Negotiations reportedly reached an impasse as Sahani insisted on securing 8–9 winnable constituencies, causing further strain within the alliance.

Earlier in the day, tensions escalated when two groups of VIP workers clashed inside Hotel Maurya just before the originally scheduled press conference.

The altercation turned violent as workers grabbed each other by the collar and threw chairs, reflecting the deep divisions over seat-sharing.

Amit Shah’s Presence Raises Political Speculation

The latest twist came with Amit Shah’s sudden arrival at the same venue, sparking political speculation about potential behind-the-scenes conversations.

While there has been no official word from either side, the timing of Shah’s visit, a day before the last date for filing nominations for the first phase (October 17), has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Political observers believe Shah’s presence could be a strategic signal amid the visible disarray within the Mahagathbandhan, particularly as Sahani’s indecision continues to dominate headlines.

NDA Finalises Candidates, Mahagathbandhan Struggles

Meanwhile, the NDA has already announced candidates for 226 seats. Both the BJP and JD(U) have released their complete lists of 101 candidates each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) has named 14, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) 6, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) 4 candidates.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan remains locked in negotiations. Although RJD and Congress are reportedly distributing symbols to their chosen candidates, no official list has been released yet.

The state will go to polls in two phases, on November 7 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Amit Shah Begins Three-Day Bihar Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna today for a three-day election campaign in Bihar.

During his visit, Shah is expected to participate in the nomination process for several NDA candidates and hold key meetings with party leaders to strategize ahead of the state assembly elections. His arrival coincided with growing unrest within the opposition Mahagathbandhan, adding political intrigue to the day’s developments.

All Eyes on Mukesh Sahni