Suvendu Adhikari Likely to Be Next West Bengal Chief Minister

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is expected to be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, according to party sources.

According to sources, Adhikari will be formally elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the West Bengal Assembly tomorrow, paving the way for his elevation to the top post in the state.

The development comes amid intense political speculation following the recent assembly election results.

Party insiders hinted that the decision has been finalized at the highest levels, with Adhikari emerging as the unanimous choice to lead the government.

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The formal election of the leader is scheduled to take place at a meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs tomorrow.

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent face of the opposition in West Bengal for several years, has been a key strategist for the BJP in the state. He defeated Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency and won from the Nandigram assembly constituency also by defeating TMC's Pabitra Kar in the recently held state assembly elections.

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Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee in the previous Assembly election of the state held in 2021.

Further details regarding the swearing-in ceremony and the composition of the new cabinet are expected to be announced in the coming days after the Legislative Party meeting.