Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Stalin Vs Vijay Vs EPS, Who Will Be the Next CM? DMK Vs AIADMK Vs TVK Showdown
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World’s final Poll of Polls with Arnab Goswami decodes the DMK vs AIADMK battle and the impact of Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK in the 234-seat showdown.
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Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World brings you the most comprehensive Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026. Arnab Goswami analyses if the DMK-led alliance can retain power or if the AIADMK and the entry of Thalapathy Vijay's TVK will shift the political landscape of the 234-seat assembly. We also look at the impact of the BJP and NTK in this multi-cornered battle.
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Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In this comprehensive analysis, Republic World brings you the final Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026. Arnab Goswami decodes the high-stakes battle to see if the DMK-led alliance can retain power or if the AIADMK and the entry of Thalapathy Vijay's TVK will shift the political landscape of the 234-seat assembly.
When Will Predictions Surface
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission has established a strict timeframe prohibiting the publication of voter surveys. Under these guidelines, media outlets are barred from conducting or broadcasting exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9, 2026, until the restriction lifts at 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026.
Reinforcing the importance of the blackout, the Commission stated that legal repercussions for non-compliance include potential jail time of up to two years and financial penalties. As per Election Commission rules, exit poll projections will be released after 6:30 pm on April 29.
What is Exit Polls?
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: An exit poll serves as the first data-backed insight into the public's pulse, recorded the moment a vote is cast. These surveys, usually managed by private firms, analyze voter demographics to predict the likely winner. While they often set the narrative, they remain unofficial estimates until the final counting day.