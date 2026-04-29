Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Stalin Vs Vijay Vs EPS, Who Will Be the Next CM? DMK Vs AIADMK Vs TVK Showdown

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World brings you the most comprehensive Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026. Arnab Goswami analyses if the DMK-led alliance can retain power or if the AIADMK and the entry of Thalapathy Vijay's TVK will shift the political landscape of the 234-seat assembly. We also look at the impact of the BJP and NTK in this multi-cornered battle.