Tamluk Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM

Tamluk Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting is currently in progress, and Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district has emerged as a key constituency to monitor. The seat has grown in significance in recent elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering notable gains in the area. The contest between the BJP and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to be closely fought, with both parties investing heavily in the coastal belt.