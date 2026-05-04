Tamluk Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM
Dipendra Narayan Roy is contesting in the Tamluk seat on behalf of the TMC, while Hare Krishna Bera is the BJP’s candidate. Representing the Left-backed CPI in the constituency is Nabendu Ghara.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting is currently in progress, and Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district has emerged as a key constituency to monitor. The seat has grown in significance in recent elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering notable gains in the area. The contest between the BJP and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to be closely fought, with both parties investing heavily in the coastal belt.
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The contest in Tamluk mirrors the larger electoral dynamics unfolding across West Bengal. With high voter participation and stringent security measures, the constituency has remained under close watch. Follow LIVE updates for constituency-wise leads and the latest developments from Tamluk as well as across the state.
Tamluk Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: A Look At Key Contenders Shaping The Tamluk Battle
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: In the Tamluk constituency, Dipendra Narayan Roy is contesting on a TMC ticket, while Hare Krishna Bera represents the BJP. Nabendu Ghara has been fielded as the candidate from the Left-backed CPI.