Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover Amid Bihar Elections, CRPF Commandos Deployed

Patna: Amidst the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections, the Union Home Ministry has granted Y+ category security to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. According to information, the security has been granted after an internal report submitted by security agencies, describing threats to Tej Pratap's safety during public engagements and election rallies.

However, the timing of the security upgrade and its possible impact on the ongoing poll campaign is being scrutinised in the political circles in Patna, especially at a time when Bihar is witnessing Assembly elections. However, officials maintained that the decision is based strictly on protocol and the recommendations of intelligence agencies.

According to sources, the Home Ministry's decision was based on a detailed security review conducted by central intelligence agencies, which recommended enhanced protection under VIP protocol.

The Y+ category security cover includes 11 armed personnel, comprising CRPF commandos, with 5 deployed at his residence and the remaining 6 operating in rotating shifts to ensure 24-hour security coverage.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently launched his own party, Jan Shakti Janata Dal, has been actively engaged in the Bihar elections, holding multiple campaign rallies across the state. Tej Pratap is himself contesting from the Mahua constituency and has expressed concerns about his safety, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar and rising political rivalry.

Earlier, in his written request to the Home Ministry, Tej Pratap had expressed apprehensions about his safety during the election period, stating that the current security arrangements were inadequate.

In the meantime, the decision to provide enhanced security has been welcomed by his supporters, who believe it will enable him to campaign freely without fear.