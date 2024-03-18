THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here | Image:PTI/File

New Delhi: In the latest revelation, over 500 recognised and unrecognised political parties submitted electoral bond details in sealed covers to the Supreme Court.

It was made public that several political parties received fundings worth crores of rupees, while some did not get any money through the now-scrapped policy.

The fresh data on electoral bonds was submitted through the Election Commission and was uploaded in its website on Sunday.

Parties That Didn't Get Any E-Bond Funding

Based in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party informed the Election Commission that it did not receive any funding through electoral bonds since the rollout of the scheme.

The ruling party of Meghalaya, National People's Party is another national party which received no donations through electoral bonds. Left parties, including CPI, CPI-M, All-India Forward Bloc and CPI-ML also informed of not receiving any electoral bond funding.

They said as a matter of principle they refused donations through this medium.

Another batch of parties that infomed that didn't get any funding through electoral bonds are Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, AIMIM, IAUDF, Zoram People's Movement, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, Kerala Congress (Mani), late Vijayakanth's DMDK, INLD and Tamil Maanila Congress.

Top E-Bond Donation to Political Parties

In the list of national parties, BJP topped the list by receiving a maximum donation of Rs 6,986.5 crore, as per the 2nd set of SBI electoral bonds data released by the EC on Sunday.

TMC ( ₹,397 cr), Congress ( ₹1,334 cr) BRS ( ₹1,322 cr) and DMK got ₹509 cr from Santiago Martin's Future Gaming.