'They are Attacking as They Know They Will Lose Bihar Polls': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Mahagathbandhan Over 'Attack' on Dy CM Vijay Sinha

Patna: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan over the alleged attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy in Khoriari village, saying the leaders facing rejection from the public in the elections are reacting with such attacks.

As RJD supporters allegedly surrounded Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy, hurling stones and cow dung while chanting slogans of "Murdabad," Chouhan said that they are attacking as they are going to lose the Bihar Assembly elections.

He told ANI, "The leaders who are being rejected by the public are now reacting. They are attacking as they know they are going to lose the elections."

Hitting at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his voter fraud allegations in Haryana, Chouhan said that he has accepted his defeat in the Bihar polls.

The BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi has accepted that the INDIA bloc will lose the elections. One day before the elections, he is levelling allegations of vote chori as he is preparing ground for defeat.

"This is an attempt to weaken democracy. The nation will not forgive him for weakening the Constitution and the Election Commission of India," he added.

Earlier today, BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, was attacked by people who hurled slippers and chanted "Murdabad".

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village."

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to take immediate action.

According to ECI, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the polling for the 121 seats in the first phase began on Thursday at 7 am.

The voter turnout in Bihar for the first phase of assembly elections stands at 53.77 per cent, as of 3:00 PM, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 18 districts, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 59.82 per cent, followed by Muzaffarur at 58.40 per cent and Gopalganj at 58.17 per cent. Patna district continues to record a slow-moving voter turnout among all districts at 48.69 per cent.

Lakhisarai district recorded a voter turnout of 57.39 per cent, followed by Madhepura, which recorded a voter turnout of 55.96 per cent.