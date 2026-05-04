Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Will LDF Retain The Capital Or Can UDF Reclaim It?
Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Track real-time trends for the Kerala capital seat with official data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
- Election News
- 1 min read
Welcome to our real-time coverage of the battle for Kerala’s capital. The Thiruvananthapuram (Central) seat, which became a focal point after falling vacant earlier this year, is witnessing one of the most intense three-way contests in the state’s history.
Counting began at 8:00 AM today with postal ballots, followed by the EVM rounds. All eyes are on whether Sudheer Karamana (LDF) can maintain the Left’s grip on the city, or if the UDF’s C.P. John can stage a comeback in this former Congress bastion. Adding to the tension is the NDA’s Karamana Jayan, who is looking to turn the BJP’s historically high urban vote share into a decisive victory.
Live Blog
As the counting for the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly seat reaches its final stages, the results here will serve as a pulse-check for the entire state’s political mood. Whether it is a win for the LDF, UDF, or a breakthrough for the NDA, the capital’s mandate is a defining moment of the 2026 elections.
The Battle for the Capital
The Thiruvananthapuram constituency is witnessing one of the most intense triangular contests in the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections. As the counting center at the city’s Government College begins processing the EVM rounds, all eyes are on the shifting leads between the three major fronts.
The Key Contenders
- Sudheer Karamana (LDF): Aiming to retain the seat for the Left Democratic Front by focusing on urban infrastructure and social welfare continuity.
- C.P. John (UDF): The UDF's veteran face looking to reclaim the capital's heart by consolidating the traditional democratic vote bank.
- Karaman Jayan (NDA): A critical test for the BJP-led NDA, which has historically maintained a high vote percentage in this urban pocket.
Counting Trends to Watch
Historically, postal ballots show a mixed trend, but the urban city wards usually determine the final winner by Round 10. With the 2021 victory margin being relatively slim, the coastal and central city votes will be the deciding factor in today's tally.