Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2026 LIVE: Will LDF Retain The Capital Or Can UDF Reclaim It?

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | Image: Republic

Welcome to our real-time coverage of the battle for Kerala’s capital. The Thiruvananthapuram (Central) seat, which became a focal point after falling vacant earlier this year, is witnessing one of the most intense three-way contests in the state’s history.

Counting began at 8:00 AM today with postal ballots, followed by the EVM rounds. All eyes are on whether Sudheer Karamana (LDF) can maintain the Left’s grip on the city, or if the UDF’s C.P. John can stage a comeback in this former Congress bastion. Adding to the tension is the NDA’s Karamana Jayan, who is looking to turn the BJP’s historically high urban vote share into a decisive victory.