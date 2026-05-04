Thrissur Assembly Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

Thrissur Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Welcome to our real-time coverage of the battle for Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. After a high-octane campaign that saw national leaders descending on this historic city, the moment of truth has arrived.

Counting begins at 8:00 AM today. All eyes are on the fascinating three-way contest featuring the LDF’s debutant intellectual Alankode Leelakrishnan, the UDF’s grassroots veteran Rajan J. Pallan, and the NDA’s Padmaja Venugopal, who is looking to replicate the BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha success in this assembly segment. Stay tuned for round-by-round trends and official ECI data.