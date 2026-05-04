Thrithala Election Result 2026 LIVE: V.T. Balram Takes Early Lead Over M.B. Rajesh as Counting Gains Pace

Thrithala Assembly Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

Thrithala Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Welcome to our live coverage of the most fiercely contested seat in Palakkad,Thrithala. Sitting MLA and LDF heavyweight M.B. Rajesh is looking to prove that his 2021 victory wasn't a fluke, while the UDF’s social media powerhouse V.T. Balram is fighting to win back the seat he held for a decade. With a razor-thin margin of just 3,016 votes in the last outing, every single ballot today counts. Stay tuned as we bring you the first trends shortly.