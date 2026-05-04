Thrithala Election Result 2026 LIVE: V.T. Balram Takes Early Lead Over M.B. Rajesh as Counting Gains Pace
Thrithala Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Follow the high-profile contest between M.B. Rajesh and V.T. Balram. Get real-time trends, round-wise vote counting, and official ECI winner data for Thrithala.
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Thrithala Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Welcome to our live coverage of the most fiercely contested seat in Palakkad,Thrithala. Sitting MLA and LDF heavyweight M.B. Rajesh is looking to prove that his 2021 victory wasn't a fluke, while the UDF’s social media powerhouse V.T. Balram is fighting to win back the seat he held for a decade. With a razor-thin margin of just 3,016 votes in the last outing, every single ballot today counts. Stay tuned as we bring you the first trends shortly.
Live Blog
As the counting for the Thrithala Assembly seat reaches its final tally, the verdict will define the political future of two of Kerala's most prominent young leaders. Whether it’s the "Rajesh Factor" or the "Balram Wave," the Thrithala result is a cornerstone of the 2026 mandate.
Thrithala Result 2026 LIVE: V.T. Balram Extends Lead Over M.B. Rajesh in First EVM Rounds
The battle in Thrithala is intensifying as the first rounds of EVM counting are completed. V.T. Balram (UDF) continues to maintain his lead over M.B. Rajesh (LDF).
Balram has gained a lead of approximately 1,200 votes after the completion of Round 1.
The UDF camp is celebrating early gains in rural booths that traditionally lean Left, suggesting a possible swing in the constituency.
The NDA's vote share is being closely watched to see if it eats into the LDF's rural base.
Thrithala Result 2026 LIVE: V.T. Balram (UDF) Leading Against M.B. Rajesh (LDF) in Early Trends
In a boost for the UDF camp, V.T. Balram has taken an initial lead as the first sets of postal ballots and early EVM trends are processed.
V.T. Balram (INC) is currently ahead of the sitting MLA and former Speaker M.B. Rajesh (LDF).
This lead is being watched with bated breath, as the 2021 election was decided by a narrow margin of just 3,016 votes.
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Thrithala Result 2026 LIVE: Postal Ballot Counting Begins; M.B. Rajesh vs V.T. Balram
The high-stakes battle for Thrithala has moved from the streets to the counting tables. At the Palakkad counting center, officials have started opening the postal ballots.
Early trends from postal ballots are trickling in. In 2021, M.B. Rajesh had a strong showing in this segment, but V.T. Balram's team is confident of a reversal this time.
The first three rounds of EVM counting (expected by 9:00 AM) will cover the rural pockets where the UDF historically holds sway.
Thrithala—The Ultimate Grudge Match
Thrithala Election Result 2026 LIVE: Thrithala remains the "prestige seat" for both the LDF and UDF. The political climate here is highly polarized, and the result will signify which front’s narrative has truly resonated with the rural electorate of Palakkad.
The Heavyweight Clash:
- M.B. Rajesh (LDF - CPI(M)): The current representative and a key face of the Left. He is banking on the state government’s welfare schemes and his personal connect developed over the last five years.
- V.T. Balram (UDF - INC): One of the most vocal critics of the LDF, Balram is looking to tap into anti-incumbency and the UDF's traditional vote base to stage a major comeback.
- Adv. Sanku T. Das (NDA - BJP): While the primary fight is bipolar, the NDA’s vote share—which stood at over 12,000 in 2021—will be the "X-factor" that could determine the final winner.
Why Thrithala Matters Today:
- In 2021, M.B. Rajesh won by a mere 3,016 votes. If the UDF manages even a 2% swing, the result could flip.
- Both Rajesh and Balram have significant appeal among the youth, making the "new voter" demographic the deciding block in this count.