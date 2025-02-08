Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar Election Result LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing

Delhi Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for Delhi's Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, and Uttam Nagar constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in. With stakes high and competition fierce, every round of counting will shape the final outcome. Follow this space for the latest updates on who emerges victorious in Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, and Uttam Nagar.

Tilak Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Tilak Nagar was designated as an assembly constituency following the 2008 delimitation exercise. It is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other assembly segments: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Uttam Nagar.

In recent years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has maintained a stronghold in Tilak Nagar.

During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Jarnail Singh secured a decisive victory with 62,436 votes. His closest rival, BJP’s Rajiv Babbar, garnered 34,407 votes, while Congress candidate Raminder Singh trailed behind with just 1,807 votes.

Tilak Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025: Key candidates contesting in the 2025 elections include

Shveta Saini (BJP)

Parvinder Singh alias P.S. Bawa (Congress)

Jarnail Singh (AAP)

Ashok Kumar Gautam (BSP)

Rajiv Kumar Babbar (Independent)

Shweta (Independent)

Janakpuri Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Janakpuri Assembly constituency is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha segment. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajesh Rishi won the Janakpuri seat, defeating BJP’s Ashish Sood by a margin of 14,917 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat secured the West Delhi parliamentary seat, defeating AAP’s Mahabal Mishra with a decisive margin of 1,99,013 votes.

For the 2025 Janakpuri Assembly elections, the key candidates in the fray are:

Praveen Kumar (AAP)

Ashish Sood (BJP)

Harbani Kaur (Congress)

Vikaspuri Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Vikaspuri Assembly constituency is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha segment. Key contenders include Mahinder Yadav (AAP), Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP), and Jitender Solanki (Congress).

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Mahinder Yadav secured a decisive victory, defeating BJP’s Sanjay Singh by 42,058 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the West Delhi parliamentary seat, defeating AAP’s Mahabal Mishra by a margin of 1,99,013 votes.

Uttam Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency, part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha segment, witnessed a three-way contest in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The key candidates in the fray were Pooja Naresh Balyan (AAP), Pawan Sharma (BJP), and Mukesh Sharma (Congress).